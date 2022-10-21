Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, WAFB reported.

Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday...
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus on Friday morning.(WAFB)

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

Campus entrances have reportedly reopened after having been blocked off earlier Friday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving moped closes Covil Ave.
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
Two deputies were driving with their sirens active on the way to an incident when a pick-up...
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
Olson-Boseman also admitted under oath to daily drug and alcohol use from the beginning of this...
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
Highway Patrol cruiser
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns...
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.
Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter
FILE - This Oct. 20, 1977 file photo shows the wreckage of a plane in a wooded area near...
Plane with Lynyrd Skynyrd onboard crashes in Mississippi on Oct. 20, 1977
In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an...
NCAA on trial in concussion case of dead former USC football player