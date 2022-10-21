Saturday’s Powerball jackpot ranks top 10 all time at $580 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has climbed into the top 10 all-time at an estimated $580 million.

The $580 million annuity is worth $278.2 million in cash. That is the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“It would be amazing to see a lucky player in North Carolina win one of the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history,” Mark Michalko, N.C. Education Lottery executive director said. “If you don’t win the jackpot, remember you’ve got eight other ways to win so make sure to check your tickets carefully after Saturday’s drawing.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

