Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Safe Haven of Pender holds walk and vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence

Safe Haven of Pender holds walk and vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence
By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations like The Safe Haven of Pender are hosting events to honor victims and survivors.

Tonight, they held their annual domestic violence walk and vigil.

Dozens of community members, of different ages and backgrounds, walked the half mile from Brown Dog Coffee to Hankins Park in Burgaw as a public display of domestic violence awareness and strength.

The organization lined the sidewalk leading up to a pavilion at the park with purple ribbons representing victims of domestic violence who were from North Carolina. Event guests heard from speakers and singers, and listened to stories of those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Survivor Elizabeth Guion, says Safe Haven of Pender saved her decades ago as she was seeking help to leave an abusive relationship.

“I am currently a survivor and I wanted to help bring awareness. And to get a couple of pictures so I can post them on Facebook to get it out there and try to make more awareness out there that domestic violence needs to be paid attention to and not kept silent, behind closed doors,” Guion said.

Event organizers say their organization has seen a 35 percent increase in domestic violence incidents since the pandemic.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If you live in Pender and Duplin Counties, you can reach out to Safe Haven of Pender at 910-259-8989, or click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving moped closes Covil Ave.
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
Two deputies were driving with their sirens active on the way to an incident when a pick-up...
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
Highway Patrol cruiser
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
Olson-Boseman also admitted under oath to daily drug and alcohol use from the beginning of this...
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
Dennis Peek, whose sister said earlier this month he was fired from his Wendy's job after more...
Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day

Latest News

Green areas are recreational open space, the blue outline is open space for wetlands (the...
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
Commemoration events officially begin with the Wilmington History 101: Lunchtime Lesson from...
Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre
Mary Lucy Glockner, breast cancer survivor.
‘It’s just a part of me . . . but it’s not who I am’: Breast cancer survivor talks about living with cancer
State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns...
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination