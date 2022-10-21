Safe Haven of Pender holds walk and vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations like The Safe Haven of Pender are hosting events to honor victims and survivors.

Tonight, they held their annual domestic violence walk and vigil.

Dozens of community members, of different ages and backgrounds, walked the half mile from Brown Dog Coffee to Hankins Park in Burgaw as a public display of domestic violence awareness and strength.

The organization lined the sidewalk leading up to a pavilion at the park with purple ribbons representing victims of domestic violence who were from North Carolina. Event guests heard from speakers and singers, and listened to stories of those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Survivor Elizabeth Guion, says Safe Haven of Pender saved her decades ago as she was seeking help to leave an abusive relationship.

“I am currently a survivor and I wanted to help bring awareness. And to get a couple of pictures so I can post them on Facebook to get it out there and try to make more awareness out there that domestic violence needs to be paid attention to and not kept silent, behind closed doors,” Guion said.

Event organizers say their organization has seen a 35 percent increase in domestic violence incidents since the pandemic.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If you live in Pender and Duplin Counties, you can reach out to Safe Haven of Pender at 910-259-8989, or click here to visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.