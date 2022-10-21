Preliminary report on Raleigh’s mass shooting released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A preliminary report was released Thursday by police filling in a few holes to questions we have about the mass shooting in Raleigh exactly one week ago.

In it, police say they now know the timeline of the night – who was killed first, second, and the path the accused shooter took, but they still say they don’t have a motive. The 15-year-old suspected gunman remains in critical condition, and can’t be asked.

The first call for service came in at 5:09 p.m., multiple shots had been heard in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh.

As officers with the Raleigh Police Department were being dispatched to this initial call, additional calls began to be received regarding the discovery of shooting victims in the area.

The new report details when Nicole Connors and Marcille Gardner were found shot outside a home at 5:12 p.m., just three minutes after that first call. Gardner remains hospitalized. The next person targeted by the gunman was a Raleigh Police Officer, Gabriel Torres.

The report reveals the off-duty officer was in his personal car about to leave for work.

About 10 minutes after the initial 911 call, police began arriving in the neighborhood.

Thursday’s four page report shows the suspected killer, just 15-years-old, ran into the woods at the edge of the neighborhood, towards the Neuse River Greenway Trail at 5:21 p.m.

In subsequent calls received by ECC, the shooter was described as a young white male with a shotgun last seen running toward the woods. A photograph of the suspect wearing camouflage clothing was obtained from a witness and disseminated to officers.

Two more women, Mary Marshall and Susan Karnatz, were found shot and killed along the greenway.

By this point, police were swarming the area. At 6:42 p.m., police found the suspected killer around barn-like structures in the woods.

The report said the suspect shot at police multiple times, and they fired back. One officer, Casey Clark, was hit and injured, but is alive.

Multiple officers, including two officers with the Raleigh Police Department, returned fire. Officers deployed cover fire allowing Officer Clark to be pulled to safety so that he could begin receiving treatment for his injuries. Preliminary results indicate that approximately 23 rounds were fired by RPD officers. Those rounds were fired in the direction of the outbuilding where the suspect fired upon officers.

Nearly three hours later, at 9:34 p.m., the suspect was found suffering a single gunshot wound to his head and was immediately arrested.

Police found a handgun in his waistband, a shotgun, and ammunition in a backpack, along with a large knife in his belt.

The report also reveals the suspect’s older brother was the first person killed, he was found inside their home.

The Raleigh Police Department continues to investigate the mass shooting. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force by the officers. Their findings will be submitted to the Wake County District Attorney for review.

The officers involved in the exchange of fire with the suspect have been placed on administrative leave.

“The Raleigh Police Department is limited in how much information can be shared at this time due to both the suspect’s age and the ongoing criminal investigation. Any new information that can be shared will be provided. The public is encouraged to report any information related to this case to Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 996-1193.”

