Pet of the Week: Friendly, green-eyed kitten from the Pender County Animal Shelter

An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 10-week-old kitten is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.

Per her handlers, she is friendly, spayed and ready to find a home. The kitten has a grey coat, green eyes and white paws.

Those interested in adopting this kitten are encouraged to visit the Pender County Animal Shelter at 3280 New Savannah Road, Burgaw. The shelter is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a $20 adoption fee, which includes age-appropriate vaccinations. Per the shelter’s website, those interested in adopting must be over the age of 18 and must present photo ID. Additionally, they must have no animal cruelty convictions and must be able to provide full payment in the form of cash, check, Visa, Discover or Master Card.

Those with questions should call the shelter at (910) 259-1484.

