Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - A key piece of the Carolina Panthers offense is heading to the Bay Area.

According to multiple reports, the team agreed to trade running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks late Thursday. Carolina later confirmed the trade.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carolina is set to receive a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Full terms:

-- The #49ers get star RB Christian McCaffrey.

-- The #Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.



The Panthers selected McCaffrey with the eighth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his time in Carolina, he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and also made the Pro Bowl that season.

McCaffrey tallied nearly 4,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards along with 32 touchdowns in 64 games with the Panthers.

He only played 10 games between both the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries.

