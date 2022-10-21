Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.

According to a news release, the story “follows three best friends who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness, and the blues.”

The N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant provides financial assistance to attract feature film and television productions to the state.

“Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending,” the news release states. “Grants serve as a reimbursement for some of this spending.”

State officials estimate that production companies are spending in excess of $275 million in the state so far in 2022.

“It’s pretty simple: film productions mean good jobs across North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We’ve worked hard to bring the film industry back with record investments and huge momentum for the future.”

