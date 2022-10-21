Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21.

Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.

The golf tournament is held every October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Play for Pink golf tournament at Magnolia Greens (WECT)

