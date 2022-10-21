Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at it’s meeting on Thursday, October 20.

The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve an additional 912 housing units and about 211 more acres. This brings the total size to 897 acres with 2,796 housing units divided between single-family homes, single-family rental homes, duplexes, townhomes and multi-family buildings.

Malmo ventures submitted an annexation and zoning application and an annexation petition to voluntarily annex the property. Audience members reiterated concerns they had at the meeting regarding overcrowding and flood zones near Malmo Loop Road itself, referring to torrential rainfall in 2021 and during hurricanes.

“The Malmo Loop Road annexation went through for the 685 acres to the right-hand side coming in, so that means there are 1800 homes coming,” Leland resident Lana Humphrey said in the public hearing. “2.3 average in every home, that’s 3600 more people to add to the Leland base. It’s just polluting our area with more and more people. The infrastructure will not support it.”

Given the sheer size of the proposal, the town also unanimously approved a development agreement with Malmo Ventures, which they say will take 12 to 15 years before all of the housing units are built on the property.

“Well, I think the same concerns that were expressed to Brunswick County were expressed here to the town of Leland tonight and will be taken into consideration under the development review,” Ben Andrea, Planning and Inspections Director, said. “We’ll ensure that all the appropriate regulations are met to address any kind of stormwater issues, flooding issues, and transportation-related issues.”

Per the agenda, Town Council found that “the development of the property authorized by the agreement complies with all applicable laws, including all ordinances, resolutions, regulations, permits, policies, and laws affecting the development of the property, including laws governing permitted uses of the property, density, intensity, design, and improvements.”

Humphrey said the development will destroy the land and pose a threat to the residents who move in.

“You don’t do impact studies, you give them free range, you just turn them loose,” Humphrey said to the council. “You just start bulldozing and build it, make it beautiful, but it doesn’t hold up. That sand out there is beautiful white sand and that water table is very high. We have shallow wells. You start building structures, they’re gonna sink.”

