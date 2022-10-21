Leland man arrested on child porn charges

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been charged with multiple counts in a child pornography case, according to the Leland Police Department.

Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Troup was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Leland police say the arrest was the result of a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing and may lead to more charges.

