First Alert Forecast: fantastic fall Friday, eyeing ocean storm

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bright, beautiful skies will, once again, grace the Cape Fear Region this Friday. Before the sun sets at 6:30, your First Alert Forecast also calls for temperatures to reach seasonable highs mainly in the lower 70s. With humidity levels staying nice and low - and rain chances hovering near zero - enjoy your time!

This weekend, low pressure will sharpen off the Carolina Coast and track northward. Though the vast majority of this storm’s moisture is likely to stream east of the Cape Fear Region, you’ll still want to take note of a crop of modest rain chances as you plan your activities: 10% Saturday, 30% Saturday night and Sunday, and 10% Sunday night.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

New Atlantic tropical storm formation is unlikely Friday, but wect.com/hurricane is always open!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

