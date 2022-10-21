Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.

“Last year, the community turnout for our 1898-related events was truly amazing,” said Linda Thompson, New Hanover County’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer. “We saw families and individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds in our community and region take part and learn about what happened more than 120 years ago, how it changed our community then and still shapes things today. This year, we are fortunate to have even more opportunities taking place thanks to new community partners who were eager to get involved. There are events appropriate for all ages and we look forward to seeing our community turn out to learn more and continue healing forward.”

Events officially begin with the Wilmington History 101: Lunchtime Lesson, from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, November 3 at 1898 Memorial Park, which is located at 1018 North 3rd Street.

Other scheduled events include:

An 1898 Church Revival photo exhibit on Sunday, November 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wilmington City Hall, which will feature photos from many historic African-American churches in Wilmington and from historical black figures like Alexander Manly.

1898 Pastors Prayer Lunch on Wednesday, November 9 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Harrelson Center, where local religious leaders will lead a time of prayer to encourage healing and unity within the community.

A Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park on Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m., to commemorate the day the Massacre and Coup d’état took place. Local elected officials from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington will attend the ceremony.

A Unity Service and Message from Deborah Maxwell, President of the N.C. Chapter of the NAACP, at the St. Luke AME Zion Church is also scheduled for November 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the 1898 events taking place throughout the community, you can visit New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity and Equity website here.

