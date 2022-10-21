Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. organizations partner to host medication takeback event

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Health Services and Coastal Horizons are hosting a medication disposal event on Oct. 28.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Creek Park at 6420 Ocean Hwy E in Winnabow. Per the announcement, it will be hosted in observance of the DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day and in support of the SBI’s Operation Medicine Drop.

“The opioid epidemic is not only a national crisis but a North Carolina crisis as well,” stated an announcement from Brunswick County. “An average of 4 people a day are dying from overdose in NC, with 79% of those deaths involving some type of opioid.”

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County website.

