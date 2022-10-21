$50,000 raised at Dosher Foundation Golf Tourney

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Between sponsors, donors and other supporters, the 13th Annual Dosher Foundation Golf Classic raised $50,000 for the hospital on October 14.

“We are extremely appreciative of every sponsor, donor, and golfer who helped make the Dosher Classic a success. We are honored by the camaraderie, community, and generosity of everyone who participated,” said Dosher Memorial Hospital President and CEO Lynda Stanley in the announcement.

Funding was raised via 32 sponsors and 35 donations from local businesses and community members. The first place winners of the co-ed flight were Fred Williams, Bart Elam, Vicki Elam and Mark Elam, pictured below.

1st Place, Co-Ed Flight: Fred Williams, Bart Elam, Vicki Elam, and Mark Elam (Dosher Foundation)

The Dosher Memorial Hospital also lists the rests of the winners below:

First place winning teams were: Men’s Flight 1: Allen Kinney, Bob Lewis, Jeremy Gaglie and Garry Brown; Men’s Flight 2: Danny Kuhlmann, Mason Briggs, Justin Wayne, Bryan Swaim; Co-Ed Flight 3: Fred Williams, Bart Elam, Vicki Elam and Mark Elam.

Second place teams were: Men’s Flight 1: Steve Davis, Dale Ring, Don Hughes and Timmy Dean; Men’s Flight 2: Evan Gore, Randy Huggins, Robert Cox, Jody Thomasson; Co-Ed Flight: Jwantana Gardner Frink, Walter Taylor, Noel Howell;

Third Place teams were: Men’s Flight 1: James Woody, Pleas Webster, John Hunt and Scott Schmidt; Men’s Flight 2: Charlie Parker, Dave DeLong, Mike Knapp, Rick Melando; Co-Ed Flight: Pat Hughes, Marty Burton, Janice Ramieh, Susan Morrison. Closest to pin winners were Garry Brown, Marty Burton, Barry Coe and Jeremy Raeburn.



