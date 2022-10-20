Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving motorcycle closes Covil Ave.
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Latest News

A Safe Place in Wilmington, North Carolina
Nonprofits in eastern NC receive $500,000 in grants
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter