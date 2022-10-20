Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in June. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving moped closes Covil Ave.
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Latest News

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Two deputies were driving with their sirens active on the way to an incident when a pick-up...
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
Olson-Boseman also admitted under oath to daily drug and alcohol use from the beginning of this...
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, reportedly sold an undercover law enforcement...
Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution