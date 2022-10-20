Veg-Out Festival to be held this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VEG-OUT will host its Veg-Out Festival on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park at 10 Cowan St., Wilmington.

Per the announcement, admission to the event is free. The festival will offer:

Vegan and vegetarian food

Yoga

Health and wellness speakers

Local vendors

Cooking demonstrations

Arts and crafts

“Veg-Out is a one of a kind community-based event designed to engage curiosity and promote informed decisions on health and well-being in Wilmington,” stated VEG-OUT on their website. “Veg-Out is a gathering place that focuses on vegetarian food, fun, and healthy living. The purpose of Veg-Out is to introduce Wilmington and other surrounding communities to the benefits of a health-conscious lifestyle. Our goal is to inspire and support anyone who wants to learn more about living a more vibrant, environmentally friendly, and compassionate life.”

For more information about Saturday’s event, please visit the VEG-OUT website.

