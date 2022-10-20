Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics New Hanover County has announced that its Fall Games will take place on Oct. 21. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Road.

The last Fall Games took place in 2019. Per the announcement, 450 local Special Olympics athletes and over 200 volunteers will attend.

This year’s games, including soccer, volleyball, bocce and relay races to name a few, will feature additional fun activities to give the event “a more festive feel,” per the release.

Check-in will occur from 9 to 9:45 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony and warm ups from 9:50 to 10:05 a.m. The competitions will occur from 10:10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, please visit the City of Wilmington’s website. Those with questions are asked to call (910) 341-7253 or send an email to brooke.deamaral@wilmingtonnc.gov.

