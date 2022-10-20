Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Photos from the scene show a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office car being pulled onto a tow truck. WECT has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information but has not gotten a response so far.

The vehicle was pulled onto a tow truck at the intersection of S 17th Street and Shipyard Blvd
The vehicle was pulled onto a tow truck at the intersection of S 17th Street and Shipyard Blvd(WECT)
An incident near the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and 17th Street
An incident near the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and 17th Street(WECT)

