Official Azalea Festival oyster artwork unveiled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The official North Carolina Azalea Festival artwork was unveiled Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach at Bluewater Grill.

Ana Brown is the artist behind the Azalea Festival artwork. The work is one-of-a-kind, as it’s the first time the official Azaela festival painting includes azaleas done in painted oyster shells.

Brown, who owns SeaJules, is known for her oyster art. She says she was deeply honored to have been selected to do the artwork for the next Azalea Festival.

“Having lived here all my life, and being an Azalea Belle in high school, I was incredibly honored to have been selected to be the 2023 Azalea Festival Artist,” Brown said. “I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to paint again and to use my love of mixed media with oyster shells to create a completely unique piece using elements that have never been used before. Highlighting the beauty of our area’s azaleas has been a gift I don’t take for granted. I am incredibly honored and thankful to Denise Szaloky, this year’s Azalea Festival President for trusting me with this honor.”

Posters of the painting will be available during the azalea festival which is scheduled for April 12-16 of this year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.