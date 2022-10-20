$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $500,000 in grants was awarded to nonprofits in North Carolina, per an announcement by the North Carolina Community Foundation on October 20.

The 15 grants were given from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment, which is aimed at nonprofits working in education, health, and human services. As written in a NCCF release, local grantees include:

$25,000 to Diaper Bank of NC for providing free diapers, period products and adult incontinence supplies to low‐income women, children and seniors experiencing hygiene need in the Lower Cape Fear region, in partnership with local social service agencies.

$45,000 to Feast Down East for Farmers Fighting Hunger. FDE serves 30 farmers from 12 counties in the Cape Fear region, 11 of whom are people of color; 100 wholesale customers; and 10 underserved neighborhoods in New Hanover County.

$25,000 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for providing free on-site vision screenings to preschoolers in southeastern NC counties and assisting children who are in financial need with access to vision care.

$33,250 to Waccamaw Siouan Indian Tribe for indigenous leadership education and entrepreneurship to deepen youth leadership skills and cultivate a renewed sense of power over their futures.

$25,000 to A Safe Place (The Centre of Redemption) for general operating support. A Safe Place provides safe emergency housing to victims of trafficking/exploitation alongside comprehensive support services.

As for groups throughout North Carolina, grantees include:

$25,000 to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas for the Eastern North Carolina Childhood Cancer Safety Net to provide treatment, travel, lodging, meals and essential homecare to 350 children in a 41-county area.

$37,500 to Coastal Women’s Shelter, Inc. for operational support, relocation assistance and therapy services for victims of domestic violence.

$45,000 to Duplin Medical Association Inc. for general operating support to provide essential health care for patients.

$30,000 to Families First, Inc. for general operating support. Families First provides shelter and services to adult and child survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through trauma informed care and prevention.

$37,500 to Fayetteville Justice For Our Neighbors for general operating support. JFON provides low‐to‐no‐cost legal services to immigrants and their families and advocates for them through outreach, education and events.

$37,500 to Hill Family Farm Education Center for strengthening youth enrichment through on‐farm experiential learning and recreation opportunities and enhancing community food access in Edgecombe County.

$45,000 to Hope Clinic for expanding services to meet the health care needs of patients who are underserved.

$33,250 to OBX Room in the Inn for meeting the rising needs of homeless adults through emergency shelter, transitional housing and support services.

$31,000 to Rones Chapel Area Community Center (RCACC) for Tutor to the Top, a K‐12 after-school tutoring program to motivate youth to graduate and succeed.

$25,000 to Teach For America - Eastern North Carolina for recruiting promising leaders to teach for at least two years in a low‐income school, developing and cultivating leadership skills and mindsets necessary for systems change.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.