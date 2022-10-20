Senior Connect
Mother pushing for legislation to protect expectant mothers against forever chemicals

By Mara McJilton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Six years ago on October 19th, Beth Markesino lost her son Samuel at birth--some complications during her pregnancy led to a delayed development for Samual, and no development at all for some of his organs.

Markesino says her family, including her then 4-year-old daughter were healthy, so they didn’t quite have all of the answers as to why. It was after NC State researchers revealed five years ago there was GenX in the water that she started to wonder.

“And then that’s when it was just kind of like, there’s a chemical in our water. And we had genetic testing done with Samuel, and the doctor said there wasn’t anything wrong with him,” Markesino said. “So, then it was like ‘what was wrong with my son?’ And that day was when I started our North Carolina stop GenX in our water group.”

Markesino is now pushing to have a law named in honor of her son.

While she says she isn’t 100% sure that the PFAs chemicals are what took her son’s life, the more research that is done suggests that’s why his development was delayed during her pregnancy.

“I would like our senators and our representatives to enact a law named after my son called Samuel’s law, where we would have medical monitoring, where families and children and mothers could have medical monitoring, it would have epidemiology studies [and] toxicology studies for PFAs.”

Studies over the past five years have shown that the chemicals coming from Chemours are toxic for human consumption.

Markesino says now that she feels like she has the answers she’s needed, she wants to make sure that no family has to wonder if their drinking water led to the death of a child.

“With Samuels law, it will give people the protection that I never had and that that just gives me like some peace.”

