Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution

Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, reportedly sold an undercover law enforcement...
Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, reportedly sold an undercover law enforcement agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine.(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, per a U.S. Department of Justice release.

Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, allegedly sold an undercover agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine. Law enforcement also say that he had a semi-automatic handgun in the car he drove to the deal.

Earlier this year, Jackson was one of several people arrested in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation.

