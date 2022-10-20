Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, per a U.S. Department of Justice release.

Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, allegedly sold an undercover agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine. Law enforcement also say that he had a semi-automatic handgun in the car he drove to the deal.

Earlier this year, Jackson was one of several people arrested in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation.

