Leland coat drive to be held for local community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance.

Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:

Deb Pickett, Edward Jones Office at 1144 Cutlar Crossing, Leland

Fuzzy Peach at 1109 New Pointe Blvd. Suite 4, Leland

Leland Fire Station 51 at 1004 Village Road SE, Leland

Leland Fire Station 52 at 1379 River Road SE, Leland

Leland Fire Station 53 at 187 Old Lanvale Road NE, Leland

The VFW asks that coats be cleaned before being donated.

Children’s socks, underwear and gloves will be accepted. These items should be new, per the release.

For more information, please visit the Leland VFW Post 12196 website.

