LakeFest educational festival to feature crafts, games, nature tours and more

The LakeFest educational festival will feature crafts, games, nature tours and other...
The LakeFest educational festival will feature crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities this Saturday, October 22 at Greenfield Park.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The LakeFest educational festival will feature crafts, games, nature tours and other educational activities this Saturday, October 22 at Greenfield Park.

Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free nature tours running from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for the first 30 people to sign up during LakeFest. Tours last about 30-40 minutes each.

Per the announcement from the Cape Fear River Watch, the fest will feature food trucks Paella Fusion, Port City Pops and Buoy Bowls, games, crafts, activities, face painting and educational exhibits from more than 20 local environmental groups.

Discounted paddle-boat, kayak and canoe rentals will be available throughout the event. The rates are $5/hour for two-seat paddle boats, single kayaks and canoes and $7.50/hour for four-seat paddle boats and tandem kayaks.

