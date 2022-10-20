Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

HBO Max announces original, docuseries ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’

Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - HBO Max announced its release of an original documentary series that will be focused on accused killer Alex Murdaugh and his family.

The three-part series, ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ will dig into the family’s legacy in South Carolina and its influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.

“This case has captivated the country for over a year, and it would be quite an understatement to say, ‘there’s much more to the story,’” said Ross Dinerstein, executive producer and Campfire Studios CEO. “In this series, we were able to offer new perspectives, new details, and much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes.”

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, on their family’s Colleton County property in June of 2021, which led to numerous charges and crimes against the disbarred attorney.

The docuseries will dig much deeper into the family’s history, dating back to the Beaufort County boat crash involving Paul Murdaugh and the death of Mallory Beach.

The docuseries is set to debut on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Here is the official trailer for the new series:

MORE NEWS: Murdaugh defense team wants judge to strike prosecution’s request for alibi

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving motorcycle closes Covil Ave.
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Election Day is November 8, 2022
‘I have never seen the county so racially charged:’ Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation

Latest News

Six years ago, on October 19, Beth Markesino lost her son Samuel at birth—some complications...
Mother pushing for legislation to protect expectant mothers against forever chemicals
North Carolina Senate and House candidate forum
N.C. House and Senate candidates speak at town hall forum
Official Azalea Festival artwork unveiled on Wednesday
Official Azalea Festival oyster artwork unveiled
Beth Markesino with her husband and son, Samuel.
Mother pushing for legislation to protect expectant mothers against forever chemicals