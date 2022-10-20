Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Friday Night Football: Week 10

WECT's Zach Solon previews this week's high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!

Laney at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.

Ashley at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.

Whiteville at Trask, 7:30 p.m.

New Hanover at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

South Brunswick at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

East Columbus at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Pender at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

East Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at St. Pauls, 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at East Duplin, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving motorcycle closes Covil Ave.
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Election Day is November 8, 2022
‘I have never seen the county so racially charged:’ Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Week 10
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 10
East Bladen High School will name its basketball court in honor of Coach Patty Evers next month.
East Bladen to name basketball court in honor of Evers
East Bladen High School will name its basketball coach in honor of Coach Patty Evers next month.
East Bladen to name basketball court in honor of Evers
Here's a look at some highlights from Friday night's games!
Friday Night Football: Week 9 Part 2