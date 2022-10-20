Friday Night Football: Week 10
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!
Laney at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at Topsail, 6:30 p.m.
Whiteville at Trask, 7:30 p.m.
New Hanover at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
East Columbus at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Pender at West Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
East Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at St. Pauls, 7 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at East Duplin, 7 p.m.
