Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to bounce back

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - only mustered a high temperature in the lower 60s Wednesday, but your First Alert Forecast features a steady and significant warming trend. Enjoy highs in the crisp upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday and Friday, respectively. Deeper 70s and possibly even 80s should enter the mix over the weekend and into much of next week. For perspective: average high temperatures for the third and fourth week of October are still in the middle 70s - a reflection of how neither 60s nor 80s are outlandish this time of year.

Expect nighttime temperatures to climb in this forecast period, too. To start, Thursday night ought to have more dewy 40s than frosty 30s. And by next week, 50+ and 60+ mornings will have become the norm.

In the realm of rain: your First Alert Forecast offers limited chances, including 0% for Thursday and 10 to 20% for the weekend days. So, dryness will remain the rule here in October, and 2022 in general...

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a ten days with your WECT Weather App.

New Atlantic tropical storm formation is unlikely Thursday, but wect.com/hurricane is always open!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving motorcycle closes Covil Ave.
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Election Day is November 8, 2022
‘I have never seen the county so racially charged:’ Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation

Latest News

A milder Thursday afternoon after a frosty start
First Alert Forecast: dry and frosty to start, milder weekend ahead
A milder Thursday afternoon after a frosty start
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Oct. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 19, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Oct. 19, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 19, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Oct. 19, 2022