First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to bounce back

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, Wilmington - and most of the Cape Fear Region - only mustered a high temperature in the lower 60s Wednesday, but your First Alert Forecast features a steady and significant warming trend. Enjoy highs in the crisp upper 60s and lower 70s for Thursday and Friday, respectively. Deeper 70s and possibly even 80s should enter the mix over the weekend and into much of next week. For perspective: average high temperatures for the third and fourth week of October are still in the middle 70s - a reflection of how neither 60s nor 80s are outlandish this time of year.

Expect nighttime temperatures to climb in this forecast period, too. To start, Thursday night ought to have more dewy 40s than frosty 30s. And by next week, 50+ and 60+ mornings will have become the norm.

In the realm of rain: your First Alert Forecast offers limited chances, including 0% for Thursday and 10 to 20% for the weekend days. So, dryness will remain the rule here in October, and 2022 in general...

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a ten days with your WECT Weather App.

New Atlantic tropical storm formation is unlikely Thursday, but wect.com/hurricane is always open!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.