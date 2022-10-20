Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opens October 20 at 8 am and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5th. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day.

A few tips to know before heading to One-Stop Early Voting polls:

You vote on your own time

Votes can be cast at any open precinct

You can see a sample ballot before going by looking up your voting record , which can help expedite the voting process

If you’re not registered, you can register at the precinct

No form of identification is needed, unless you seek to register at the precinct

There are precinct officials at every location in case you need help or have questions

Sara Lavere, Director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections, told me that in order to obtain a sample ballot, you can enter your voter record here. This makes the process when you’re in the booth much faster, since you will know what the ballot looks like and who you plan on voting for.

Laverne also believes that this midterm election may see a higher rate of early voters due to of the popularity and convenience of it.

To see locations and times for voting locations, please visit this story.

