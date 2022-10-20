Community invited to trick or treat during Halloween Fest at Maides Park on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maides Park will hold its free Halloween Fest event on Friday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Per the City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation department, children of all ages are invited for safe trick or treating, games, food, music and a costume contest.

Maides Park is located at 1101 Manly Avenue in Wilmington.

If you have any questions about the event, you can reach out to the organizers at (910) 341-7867.

