Community invited to trick or treat during Halloween Fest at Maides Park on Friday

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maides Park will hold its free Halloween Fest event on Friday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Per the City of Wilmington’s Parks and Recreation department, children of all ages are invited for safe trick or treating, games, food, music and a costume contest.

Maides Park is located at 1101 Manly Avenue in Wilmington.

If you have any questions about the event, you can reach out to the organizers at (910) 341-7867.

