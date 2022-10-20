Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.

Freshwater is 5′9 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to a separate Facebook post, 14-year-old Paige Dellinger was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie near the 2400 block of Mackerel Street in Supply.

She is 5′3 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

According to the sheriff’s office, Freshwater and Dellinger may be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

