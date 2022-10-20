Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

Jacob Freshwater and Paige Dellinger
Jacob Freshwater and Paige Dellinger(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.

Freshwater is 5′9 and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to a separate Facebook post, 14-year-old Paige Dellinger was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie near the 2400 block of Mackerel Street in Supply.

She is 5′3 and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

According to the sheriff’s office, Freshwater and Dellinger may be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving motorcycle closes Covil Ave.
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Raymond Moody appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping and raping...
‘I was a monster’: Raymond Moody pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping, rape of Brittanee Drexel
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Latest News

Morgan Myles: A finalist on ‘The Voice’ after years as a touring musician (’1on1 with Jon Evans')
A Safe Place in Wilmington, North Carolina
$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina
Special Olympics New Hanover County Fall Games 2019
Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus
Halloween Fest at Maides Park
Community invited to trick or treat during Halloween Fest at Maides Park on Friday