WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and...
Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes.

He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609.

