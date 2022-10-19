Wilmington city council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest.

The disagreement came to light as Wilmington city council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.

In June, Cape Fear Development submitted plans for The Proximity at Dram Tree Point consisting of 300 multi-family units and 5 thousand square feet of retail space.

Cape Fear Development is an affiliate of Cape Fear Commercial which lists Councilman Charlie Rivenbark as a senior vice president.

Councilman Kevin Spears brought this up at last night’s meeting, saying it may be a conflict of interest.

In the end, Spears was the only council member to vote against the item. He says he’ll stand by the decision if everything checks out.

“If the rest of council feels like they did the right thing and Charlie feels like there was no conflict and there is actually no conflict, then everything is okay,” said Spears. “Everybody did their job. If it turns out to be that that isn’t the case then I’ll be the person who stood on my morals.”

Rivenbark denies a conflict of interest. He says he’s one of several senior vice presidents at Cape Fear Commercial and his contracted work with the company does not extend to its development division.

