UNCW to host Intercultural Festival, seeks to expand community understanding of other cultures

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that its Intercultural Festival, or “iFest,” is returning following a three-year hiatus. Per the announcement, the festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place in UNCW’s Burney Center at 609 Union Drive in Wilmington.

Sponsored by the Office of International Students and Scholars, the festival seeks to celebrate the university’s international community while providing opportunities for the local community to learn more about different cultures. Per the announcement, there will be food, arts and informational booths.

“This event is a fantastic representation of part of UNCW’s mission, that our culture reflects our values of diversity and globalization,” said John Larkins, program coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars. “Students study abroad all over the world to experience different cultures through amazing experiences, but this event shows the presence of so many unique cultures and experiences right at home.”

The free event will be open to the public and is expected to showcase 24 countries.

“Since the last event in 2019, we have an almost completely new international population,” said Larkins. “While some of the same countries will be represented as in the past, new students will share their experiences with us.”

Per the announcement, those interested in volunteering or being a country booth representative are encouraged to contact John Larkins by email at larkinsj@uncw.edu.

For more information about the festival, please visit the event website.

