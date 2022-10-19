State Rep. Charles Graham challenging incumbent Congressman David Rouzer in NC7 race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer is seeking a fifth term representing North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 General Election. The republican, who grew up in Johnston County but now calls Wilmington home, won his first term in 2014 after serving two terms in the state Senate.

Rep. Rouzer’s opponent in the General Election is Charles Graham, a native of Lumberton who won the May democratic primary over three other candidates. Graham has served six terms in the state House representing parts of Robeson County. He chose to enter the congressional race rather than seeking reelection to the District 47 seat in Raleigh.

WECT interviewed the congressional candidates, asking the same list of questions on issues that include abortion, the economy and inflation, gun control and immigration. Voters can watch both interviews in their entirety by clicking videos below. However, we have provided some responses here.

On the main issues voters are talking to them about heading into the election:

Rep. Rouzer: “The main issues I consistently hear about, obviously, inflation is big, gas prices, although they’ve come down a little bit. But that’s because of the cooling economy globally and here too, predominantly. But I’d also say workforce issues have remained a constant concern, and not just the labor participation rate in terms of number of people in the workforce or employers not being able to get enough employees. But the quality. Work ethic, I’m starting to hear more and more, is a big issue for employers.”

Rep. Graham: “A lot of people are concerned about the direction of our economy. I am, too. I’m a consumer as well, and I’m a business owner. So, I’m really concerned about that. But what we have to do in Congress is work together with the administration, to come up with policies that would actually help people feel better about the direction of the economy and give people hope.”

Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe Vs. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion under right to privacy contained in the Fourteenth Amendment and leaving the decision up to state legislatures to pass laws regarding reproductive rights, WECT asked both congressional candidates whether they believe there should be exceptions to abortion bans:

Rep. Graham: “Of course, I think there should be exceptions. First and foremost, I believe a woman’s right to choose is a right that she should have, and she should exercise, regardless of any state she lives in in this country. We are the United States. We know that this decision by the Supreme Court has divided our country, has put fear in the in the minds of our women who may be forced or facing the situation in their life at some point. And if this continues, if we leave it up to the states, I believe that we’re going to put an undue burden on many of our citizens, our women citizens in this country. Financial, putting burdens on their families, to travel long distances, to go and have a conversation with a provider, exercising her right, and making that decision with a provider in the privacy of that provider’s office, keeping the government out.”

Rep. Rouzer: “I’m for life. I’ve always been for life. Intellectually, I don’t see how you can be for one life and not be for another life. I read scripture, you know, very plainly, where God says in Scripture that he knew you in the womb. I believe that, and so I believe he knew you in the womb, whether it was an incest case, whether it was a rape case, whether it was any other case. It’s a human life and who am I to be the judge to take that life? So I’m always going to go pro-life, no exceptions. That’s just where I am. But I also understand that for a lot of people, and I have a lot of friends who feel differently about it, it’s a very personal, emotional decision. But at the end of the day, I don’t mind losing an election. What I do mind is being on the wrong side of God.”

