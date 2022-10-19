Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Some McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.(Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up.

The two companies announced Tuesday that McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations in the Louisville, Kentucky area as part of a small test for the companies.

The select restaurants will carry three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular pastries, including its original glazed doughnut.

The sweet treats will be delivered fresh every day to the locations and customers will be able to buy them all day, while supplies last.

The new menu additions will only be available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning...
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
The semi-truck was carrying 22,000 lbs. of catfish and the load spilled during the crash,...
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in Cumberland County
Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and...
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Latest News

The Wilmington City Council approved donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape...
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
Over the last few months, parents have been expressing their concerns about late school bus...
New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues
The attorneys said in a letter “the trustee’s ‘purported removal is of no effect.” They...
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board
This combination of booking photos provided by the El Paso, Texas, County Sheriff's Office on...
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
Putin announced he signed a law introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions the Kremlin...
Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukraine