Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday

A closure is expected on the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 on Oct. 21-22.
A closure is expected on the westbound lanes of U.S. 74 on Oct. 21-22.(Wilmington International Airport)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.

The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and Blue Clay Road. Drivers heading west on MLK will be directed via signs onto one of two detours:

  • Right onto N Kerr Ave. to Blue Clay Road to N. 3rd Street
  • Left onto N. Kerr Ave. to Market Street to N. 23rd Street

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning...
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
The semi-truck was carrying 22,000 lbs. of catfish and the load spilled during the crash,...
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in Cumberland County
Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and...
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 Andrew Jackson Overpass in...
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the bridge on Midway Road SE...
N.C. 906 bridge to be replaced in Brunswick Co., closures expected for several months
The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40...
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington