Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.
The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and Blue Clay Road. Drivers heading west on MLK will be directed via signs onto one of two detours:
- Right onto N Kerr Ave. to Blue Clay Road to N. 3rd Street
- Left onto N. Kerr Ave. to Market Street to N. 23rd Street
