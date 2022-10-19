Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.

The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and Blue Clay Road. Drivers heading west on MLK will be directed via signs onto one of two detours:

Right onto N Kerr Ave. to Blue Clay Road to N. 3rd Street

Left onto N. Kerr Ave. to Market Street to N. 23rd Street

