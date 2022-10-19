New Hanover County Schools’ marching band showcase returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being canceled for several years because of the pandemic, the New Hanover County Schools’ Marching Band Showcase returned for a 24th-year Tuesday night under the lights at John T. Hoggard High School.

Bands from Hoggard, Laney and Ashley high schools performed their 2022 competition routines in front of a crowd of parents, family members, fans and other supporters. Seventh and eighth-grade students from the county middle schools joined the high school students on the field for the finale, playing two songs as one combined band.

Hoggard High’s Marching Vikings under the direction of Rod Reed took the field first, led by student Drum Major Bugs Cline, performing their 2022 routine called War Dance.

Ashley High’s Screaming Eagle Regiment followed, under the musical leadership of Robert Parker. Student Drum Major Jasper Schultz led the band through its competition show called Gift of Fire.

Rounding out the marching band part of the showcase were the Laney High School Marching Buccaneers under the leadership of Bob Pearson. Student Drum Major Arianna Cuevas-Galarza and the band performed a routine called Movements.

The middle school band students also entertained the crowd during the breaks between marching band routines, playing short selections of several popular songs.

