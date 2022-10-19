Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Schools’ marching band showcase returns

Bands from Hoggard High School, Laney High School and Ashley High School performed Tuesday...
Bands from Hoggard High School, Laney High School and Ashley High School performed Tuesday night in the return of the New Hanover County Schools Marching Band Showcase. The bands performed their 2022 competition routines, and were joined on the field by 7th and 8th grade band students for the event's finale.(WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being canceled for several years because of the pandemic, the New Hanover County Schools’ Marching Band Showcase returned for a 24th-year Tuesday night under the lights at John T. Hoggard High School.

Bands from Hoggard, Laney and Ashley high schools performed their 2022 competition routines in front of a crowd of parents, family members, fans and other supporters. Seventh and eighth-grade students from the county middle schools joined the high school students on the field for the finale, playing two songs as one combined band.

Hoggard High’s Marching Vikings under the direction of Rod Reed took the field first, led by student Drum Major Bugs Cline, performing their 2022 routine called War Dance.

Ashley High’s Screaming Eagle Regiment followed, under the musical leadership of Robert Parker. Student Drum Major Jasper Schultz led the band through its competition show called Gift of Fire.

Rounding out the marching band part of the showcase were the Laney High School Marching Buccaneers under the leadership of Bob Pearson. Student Drum Major Arianna Cuevas-Galarza and the band performed a routine called Movements.

The middle school band students also entertained the crowd during the breaks between marching band routines, playing short selections of several popular songs.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Jerry Godfrey (left) and Lavar Gadson (right)
Wilmington police arrest two in connection to drug busts
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
Two students were shot while fleeing from an altercation at a concert at Livingstone College in...
Multiple injured in shooting at N.C. college homecoming concert

Latest News

The budget also includes lowering property taxes, speeding up transportation projects,...
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements
Three weeks away from election day, leaders with the North Carolina NAACP are concerned about...
“I have never seen the county so racially charged:” Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation
As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will...
Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost