New Hanover County Schools introduces new graduation option, seeks to help students graduate

New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that will help students receive their diploma.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that seeks to help students receive their diploma.

Per NHCS, the Reduced Elective Credit (REC) Diploma Option will allow certain students to graduate and receive a full diploma based on North Carolina’s standards.

The state requires students to earn 22 credits in order to graduate. New Hanover County students typically must earn 28 credits, with six coming from electives.

According to NHCS, “A reduced elective credit (REC) diploma option may be considered for at-risk students who are experiencing difficulty meeting the specified local requirements of elective credits for graduation.”

Additionally, in these “rare circumstances,” high school principals will have to explore this option with the student, their parent/guardian, the school counselor and at least one other school representative.

For more information, please refer to New Hanover County Schools Board Policy 3460.

