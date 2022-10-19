Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues

New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues
By Tyana Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Education received an update on ongoing transportation issues during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Over the last few months, parents have expressed concerns about late school bus pickup times and delayed notifications. Sandy Eyles, the parent of a New Hanover County student, said the district’s transportation issues forced her family to make changes in order for her child to get to school on time.

“One of my children rides the school bus to and from school every day, to an early college program,” Eyles said. “So we actually drive her to go to our district high school so she can catch the bus, because our neighborhood bus tends to be late in the morning.”

“We should’ve done better and our schools and our families deserve better,” Eddie Anderson, Assistant Superintendent for Operations & Planning said to the school board.

Anderson updated the board on actions taken to improve bus transportation efficiency and timeliness. He said staff has focused on morning arrival times, working to get students to class without missing instruction. The district has reduced the number of late arrivals from an average of 40 a week to less than ten. Anderson says they’ve also reduced wait time from 15 minutes to an average of five minutes. He did point out that Trask Middle School and Laney High School are still having the most problems with arrival times, and that will continue to be the focus.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning...
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
The semi-truck was carrying 22,000 lbs. of catfish and the load spilled during the crash,...
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in Cumberland County
Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and...
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
The accident closed Randall Parkway between Burnt Mill Drive and S Kerr Avenue for a few hours.
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington

Latest News

The Wilmington City Council approved donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape...
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
Over the last few months, parents have been expressing their concerns about late school bus...
New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues
The attorneys said in a letter “the trustee’s ‘purported removal is of no effect.” They...
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board
In his resignation letter to board chair William Cherry, Hopkins added, “I believe that light...
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board