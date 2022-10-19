New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Education received an update on ongoing transportation issues during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Over the last few months, parents have expressed concerns about late school bus pickup times and delayed notifications. Sandy Eyles, the parent of a New Hanover County student, said the district’s transportation issues forced her family to make changes in order for her child to get to school on time.

“One of my children rides the school bus to and from school every day, to an early college program,” Eyles said. “So we actually drive her to go to our district high school so she can catch the bus, because our neighborhood bus tends to be late in the morning.”

“We should’ve done better and our schools and our families deserve better,” Eddie Anderson, Assistant Superintendent for Operations & Planning said to the school board.

Anderson updated the board on actions taken to improve bus transportation efficiency and timeliness. He said staff has focused on morning arrival times, working to get students to class without missing instruction. The district has reduced the number of late arrivals from an average of 40 a week to less than ten. Anderson says they’ve also reduced wait time from 15 minutes to an average of five minutes. He did point out that Trask Middle School and Laney High School are still having the most problems with arrival times, and that will continue to be the focus.

