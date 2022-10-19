NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County.

Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Faint Anna Road in the Pembroke area.

Investigators said the one-year-old left a driveway and was trying to cross Faith Road when the child was hit.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said it was a tragic accident and no charges will be filed in the case.

Lewis added that the child was just shy of turning two years old.

