N.C. Attorney General sues firefighting foam manufacturers over PFAS contamination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed two more lawsuits against the companies responsible for making a fire-suppressant foam that contains toxic PFAS compounds.

Stein says the companies, including DuPont and Chemours, produce the PFAS-containing components in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), which has led to contamination at the Piedmont-Triad International Airport and at Camp Lejeune.

“What would happen is that it would be sprayed all over the ground, and then it would seep into the groundwater where it can cause real damage,” said Stein. “As the science gets advanced and we learn about other locations, which have been damaged and need to be cleaned up, then we will not hesitate to bring action again against these 14 companies.”

Stein previously sued these 14 companies in November 2021, when high levels of PFAS contamination were found in areas across the state.

“We want the damage to be repaired as quickly as possible,” Stein said. “We want them to clean up the pollution that they helped to create.”

