Marine team wins 13th Annual ‘Oorah vs. Hooah Fishing Battle’

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Marine team found victory in the 13th Annual ‘Oorah vs. Hooah Fishing Battle’ hosted by Hope For The Warriors on October 19.

“This is in fact the best therapy and medicine there is. Being around fellow veterans and friends, allows each of us to be back in our element and reminds us all that we have brothers and sisters that we can depend on that care about us and that understand one another,” said Jonathan Adams, a veteran of the U.S. Army, in a release.

In the competition, a team of 15 Marines in Team Oorah faced off against a team of 15 soldiers with Team Hooah on the Vonda Kay out of Carolina Beach, per an announcement from Hope For The Warriors.

The winner was determined by whichever team caught the biggest fish, and the marines won handily. They caught eight more fish than the Army team with 33 total, including the competition-winning largest fish.

“The fishing battle meant a lot to me. It brought out the camaraderie in the retirees, veterans, active duty in all the branches,” said U.S. Marine veteran Stephen Long. “It made me miss being around all the military and brought tears to me when the day was over.”

This win marks the third consecutive win for Team Oorah.

