Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County commissioners Monday morning...
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
The semi-truck was carrying 22,000 lbs. of catfish and the load spilled during the crash,...
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in Cumberland County
Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and...
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
Dorothy Deaver
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

Latest News

The Wilmington City Council approved donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape...
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
Over the last few months, parents have been expressing their concerns about late school bus...
New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues
The attorneys said in a letter “the trustee’s ‘purported removal is of no effect.” They...
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board
Man linked to hate group arrested with guns at Edgecombe Community College
Tarboro police: Man with rifles linked to hate group arrested at Edgecombe Community College
An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment