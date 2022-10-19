Local women in leadership invited to networking event at Ironclad Brewery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The local initiative SHE Has Something to Say is holding a women in leadership social mixer at Ironclad Brewery on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

“Enjoy an opportunity to network, socialize, and share your voice with other women in positions of leadership, ownership, and representation of local businesses, programs, and organizations,” wrote the group in a flyer. “The voices of women of all ages and background are important, now more than ever.”

The event will feature introductions, trivia and door prizes. Ironclad also will have an original cocktail crafted specifically for the event that will be highlighted throughout October.

You can learn more about the event on the initiative’s Facebook page.

