First Alert Forecast: dry and frosty to start, milder and showery times ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny, crisp, cool Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Afternoon temperatures ought to crest in the lower and middle 60s - well shy of the mid-70s which are average for mid-October, but well above the frosty 30s and chilly 40s of the morning. Breezes will remain light and northwesterly.

Under clear skies and amid light winds, be alert for frosty low temperatures from the middle 30s to around 40 again late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Isolated farmsteads and pocosins may drop all the way down to around 30. Outlying areas along and northwest of Highway 17 will have the best odds for frost.

In a few days, milder and potentially showery weather will develop as a trough of low pressure will sharpen off the Carolina Coast. For now, your First Alert Forecast posts very modest rain chances of 10% Saturday, 30% Sunday, and 10% early next week. Please stay alert in case alterations become necessary as details get clearer.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

New Atlantic tropical storm formation is unlikely Wednesday, but wect.com/hurricane is always open!

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.