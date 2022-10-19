CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jimmy Hopkins has decided to end his legal battle to retain his seat on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. Hopkins received a letter on September 26 from New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, stating he was being removed from the board after nearly 11 years due to unexcused absences.

Hopkins maintained he was wrongfully removed and hired the law firm of Rountree Losee. The attorneys said in a letter “the trustee’s ‘purported removal is of no effect.” They prepared for a legal battle, but Hopkins decided over the weekend to stop the legal proceedings.

In a letter addressed to the CFCC Board of Trustees, Hopkins said, in part:

“With regret I resign from the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Despite New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Boseman’s purported removal of me from the Board, I, along with my attorneys, feel that her action was unlawful and of no effect. So, by State Statute, I am still a member of the Board. But, in the interest of those the board serves, the students, faculty and staff, I am choosing to resign so that the focus of all involved can be on making Cape Fear Community College a place where the pursuit of knowledge is the priority.”

Hopkins’ lawyers said commissioners had no authority or right to remove a trustee. In his resignation letter to board chair William Cherry, Hopkins added, “I believe that light will always prevail over darkness and eventually, the light of truth will prevail at CFCC.”

