18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says

Authorities in New York State say an 18-year-old was stabbed in a road rage incident.
By WBNG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton.

Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing and gave medical aid to an 18-year-old with a stab wound near his upper thigh and groin area.

According to deputies, the victim and witnesses told them that a road rage incident occurred involving a man in a pickup truck.

The incident reportedly involved that pickup truck and the 18-year-old in another vehicle, according to WBNG. The two were aggressively exchanging “hand signals” while driving and arguing.

The sheriff’s office identified the man in the truck as Seaman. Authorities said he got into a fistfight with the 18-year-old before the stabbing.

Authorities also said Seaman tried to stab a 17-year-old during the incident before leaving the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the sheriff’s office said authorities were able to find Seaman at his home.

Seaman has been charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

