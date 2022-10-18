U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18.

Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.

The NCDOT asks drivers to slow down while crews are at work.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.