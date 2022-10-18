Senior Connect
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work

Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 Andrew Jackson Overpass in...
Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 Andrew Jackson Overpass in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next morning.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18.

Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.

The NCDOT asks drivers to slow down while crews are at work.

