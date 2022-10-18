Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes in Cumberland County

WADE, N.C. (WNCN) - A semi-truck crashed on I-95 in Cumberland County near Wade.

The semi-truck was carrying 22,000 lbs. of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials.

The crash impacted traffic in the area and at least one lane is closed in the area.

State troopers said the semi driver lost control after another vehicle drove in front of him.

According to state troopers, the driver was not injured.

Troopers said they expect traffic to be impacted for multiple hours.

